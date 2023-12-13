Winter | Warning: The wildly blowing snow hinders traffic

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad or bad driving weather. Snowfall is predicted to decrease on Thursday in the southern and central parts of the country, but snow may still fall in the eastern part.

For Wednesday warnings have been given of bad driving weather due to snowfall and blowing snow. The warnings concern the southern and central parts of the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Viljamaa.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad driving weather in Uusimaa, Central Finland, Kymenlaakso, Central Finland, Kanta- and Päijät-Hämee, Etelä and Pohjois Savo and in the provinces of Karelia.

In addition, the driving weather is bad in Northern Finland, Pirkanmaa, Southern and Central Ostrobothnia. Light snowfall is also expected in Lapland, but it will not affect the driving weather in the same way.

In snowfall areas the frost readings are mostly 5–10 degrees. The snow is light freezing snow, describes Viljamaa.

“Due to the heavy snow, the plowing equipment does not keep quite the same pace as usual. Because the snow is dusty, the snow quickly fills the driveways, even if they have just been plowed.”

Road surfaces are also slippery. Due to the cold weather, salting cannot be used, says Viljamaa.

“Road surfaces cannot be melted, and they remain slippery. The surface may become shiny when many cars drive over the road.”

Thursday snowfall will decrease in the southern and central parts of the country, but snow may still fall in the eastern part. Freezing readings remain mainly the same in snowfall areas.

Towards the weekend, the weather will cool down. On Friday, there will be mostly rain, says Viljamaa.

“On Saturday, a rain zone will arrive from the west. In the western and southern parts of the country, for example, water rain is expected.”