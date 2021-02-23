Winter vacation What to do on a winter vacation when almost everything is closed? Tell HS your ideas for a holiday with children

This year, families will have to consider how to come up with something to do in the midst of constraints. HS collects good ideas of what can be done with children.

In Southern Finland winter holidays for schoolchildren will be celebrated this week, and the next two weeks will be holidayed elsewhere in Finland.

Winter holidays are spent in the Helsinki metropolitan area in exceptional circumstances, when, for example, swimming pools, cinemas, museums and public sports venues are closed due to the corona epidemic. It is also recommended that social contacts be limited to related parties.

How to make time with children? HS collects ideas for the story. For example, if your tip is about a camping destination, be sure to mention the location. You can share your ideas in the survey below.