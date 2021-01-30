Winter vacation Lively and congested winter holiday weeks are promised at the ski resorts, booking books have already been filled in many destinations

The ski resorts are also preparing for cancellations when the disease situation changes. Tourist centers emphasize that services are provided responsibly and safely.

North The ski resorts may experience busy and congested winter holiday weeks, as many Finns who would normally spend a winter holiday somewhere in the south now go to them.

According to the slope centers, there will be at least normal crowds for winter holidays – and longer lift queues than usual. Corona time last winter didn’t have time to hit the winter holiday weeks yet, but now it does.

The deteriorating corona situation could, of course, destroy the plans of many holidaymakers and tourism entrepreneurs, but the booking books have been completely or almost completely filled in many destinations already. There are hardly any foreign tourists coming, but domestic demand will mainly fill the gap they leave, at least on the accommodation side.

“The booking situation, especially in the cottages, is really strong, but there is still little space in the hotels,” he says Mats Lindfors, CEO of Ruka-Kuusamo Tourism Association.

North The popularity of the destinations was given a foretaste already at Christmas, when large numbers of Finns visited them.

“Christmas was lively for us, and the same expectations are for the winter holiday weeks and the time of Easter,” Lindfors says.

Lindfors believes that the winter holiday weeks also see the same phenomenon as at Christmas: people were more comfortable in their own conditions in the cottages. Many now want to avoid large crowds that would be created in restaurants, for example.

Valonen’s family from Tampere spent the second week on holiday in a Ylläs rental cottage.­

“Take-away has never been in any position in restaurants before, but now there was a need for it.”

The first winter holiday week is week 8, when people from the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku, among others, are on holiday. In week 9, the people of Tampere, Vaasa and Lappeenranta, among others, are on holiday. Week 10 is the turn of the schoolchildren of Northern and Eastern Finland.

In Ylläs, the whole of March until Easter is “really well booked,” says the CEO of Visit Ylläs Janne-Juhani Haarma. In week 8, only ten per cent of the cottages are vacant and in the following week about fifteen per cent.

“The situation looks really positive,” Haarma says.

Situation According to him, tourism in Lapland is now completely divided, when the program service business living from foreign tourists has faced its worst nightmare, but at the same time the ski resorts and cottage business are enjoying a good draw.

Even in Ylläs, a foretaste of the future popularity of winter holidays was obtained at Christmas and Epiphany, when considerably more lift tickets were sold than a year earlier.

“Hopefully the elevator queues are long because it now tells us that people are responsible and keep safety distances. The length of the queue no longer correlates with the waiting time, ”says Haarma.

Snowboarder on the slope on the Äkäslompolo side in Ylläs on January 27.­

Similarly, the vacant cottages in Levi are already starting to be over, especially in week eight. There is still some space on the hotel side. One thing has been repeated in customer contacts: health safety. It is now of strong interest, says Visit Levi’s CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari.

He believes that the winter holiday weeks will become usually lively. Business groups are missing, but private travelers are patching up this gap a bit. Kivisaari also believes that the elevator queues are stretched due to safety gaps, but the other way around can be seen.

“It’s worth remembering that the trails have a lot of space and you can move around freely. I would also appeal that Finnish families now try out the services of the troubled program organization industry, ”says Kivisaari.

Cottage vacation has been of interest to Finns since the Korona era last spring, and interest has remained steady ever since. It will continue as such next summer, says Lomarenka’s CEO Juha-Pekka Olkkola. It offers about 4,000 cottages, of which 3,500 are habitable all year round.

There is still some room for winter vacation weeks, even though the best destinations have already been sold.

“If you are ready to travel a little further, for example from the Helsinki metropolitan area and do not want to go near large ski slopes, then there is still an offer,” says Olkkola.

“People now clearly feel that a cottage holiday is safe because you can travel to the cottages and live in isolation from your own bubble.”

Skiers in Ylläs on Wednesday on a cloudy and windy January day.­

Likewise has been experienced in Tahko, Kuopio, where the booking situation for cottages during the winter holidays looks better than in the previous year.

Deputy Managing Director of Tahkocom, the Central Booking Office of the Tahko Region Teo Kuosmanen says the peak of the reservation at this stage is eight in the holiday week for southern Finns.

“It has sold more than last year at this time. The booking rate is now 85 percent, which is clearly ahead of the previous year, ”says Kuosmanen.

Even under normal conditions, about 90 percent of Tahko’s customers are domestic tourists.

“This has been the case for the last five years. We have had a small share of foreigners, so their absence has not had the same effect as in Lapland, ”says Kuosmanen.

According to Kuosmanen, even after the winter holiday weeks, Tahko’s booking rates look as good as in the previous year.

Break Sokos Hotel Tahko -hotel manager Anna Hämäläinen describes the booking rate for the coming months as similar to the previous year.

“It should be noted that situations are now changing very quickly and there may be quick responses. We have flexible cancellation policies, and reservations can be canceled even in the short term, ”Hämäläinen reminds.

According to Kuosmanen, it is now important in marketing to inform customers that services are produced responsibly and safely.

“We have communicated with restaurants about take-away opportunities. At the best, you can also order food for the cottage in the fridge. ”

Kuosmanen thanks that tourists have been able to behave with the seriousness required by the situation, and Tahko did not reveal any crown cases, for example in the New Year, even though there were many tourists.

According to Kuosmanen, the financial burden of last year’s losses, for example with regard to summer events, is still there.

“It’s really good that we’re in such good booking numbers now.”