Winter vacation | Laskiais Sunday was spent in Pulkkamäki, the good skiing weather continues all week

Excellent weather for winter sports is promised for the winter vacation of Helsinki residents. The most enthusiastic skied on Sunday right in the heart of Helsinki.

Gray the sky did not scare the people of Helsinki away from laskainen’s traditional pulkkamäki.

In Kaivopuisto, the hill was lowered in many different ways on Sunday. In addition to sticks and slides, descents were practiced with snowboards and skis.

“It’s just a bum,” he described Antonino Vitale his skis, with which he skied among other downhillers.

Vitale, who lives in Punavuori, is satisfied when there is a short distance to his beloved hobby from his front door. Sometimes Vitale is accompanied on the hill by his 7-year-old daughter.

11-month-old Elias baby got a taste of downhill skiing in his father Juho’s arms.

Helsinki school children started their winter vacation, and there will be more weather suitable for downhill skiing.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta dare to promise that the snow cover will last the whole week.

On Sunday, it may still snow a little during the evening, but during the night the weather will clear up. The winter vacation week starts with a little frost, when the daytime temperature stays around a few degrees below zero.

“Tuesday is a dusty, frosty day, when the air may feel colder due to the northeasterly wind,” predicts Valta.

Helsinki got its snow cover back over the weekend.

Wednesday According to Valta, it can be quite a sunny day. The wind is weak and the sun is shining, and the daytime temperature is -10 degrees in the regions.

“In the mornings, it can be bitterly cold, so your face can freeze while skiing,” Valta warns those winter athletes who hit the slopes before sunrise.

On Thursday, snowfall will also cover the capital region, and Helsinki will possibly get a few more centimeters of snow. The temperature stays around zero.

According to Valta, there will be pleasant outdoor weather for Friday.

“It should be a dusty and sunny frosty day,” he says. The perfect winter weather crowns the winter holiday.

6-year-old Onni beat his father Pekka Laitisen on every count.

Six years old Onni Laitinen had arrived at Kaivopuisto for the downhill from Espoo.

“A bit like this ex tempore excursion”, Onni’s father Pekka Laitinen laughed.

The family planned to continue spending the winter day by skiing in Vihti, if there was enough time.

Before that, we had to have a few competitions about who in the family is the fastest downhiller.