Winter tyres, when to fit snow and ice tyres? What is the tire change date, the day on which to remove the summer tires to fit the winter tires? Where are they mandatory, on which streets? Let’s find out everything there is to know about changing summer to winter tyres.

It’s time to start plan the exchange tyres with your trusted tire dealer, choosing the product with the right quality/price ratio, to travel safely and above all in compliance with the law on the roads where it is the use of non-slip materials is mandatory.

The Regulations | When to mount them | Where they are Mandatory | List of roads by region | Fines and Penalties | Advice on choosing

All-season tire test VIDEO

What the legislation says

The reference legislation is the Ministerial Directive of 16 January 2013 of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport where it is established that the body that owns the road and/or the manager can “require that vehicles be equipped with or have on board non-slip materials or winter tires suitable for driving on snow and ice”.

This means that theobligation to use winter tires on some roads, not all of them. Are they really mandatory? In reality, you can avoid changing tires by bringing them into the car too snow chains.

Winter tires when to fit them (dates)

When are winter tires mandatory? When is the date on which winter tires must be fitted? There directive which provides for theobligation to use winter tyres applies outside of inhabited centers in the period between November 15, 2023 and April 15, 2024.

In some regions such as Valle d’Aosta or on some mountain stretches particularly subject to snowfall, the obligation already comes into force from October 15th and can be extended up to May 15th. In any case, to allow all motorists to comply in time with the fitting of winter tyres is permitted as early as October 15th.

The Circular of 01/17/2014 (Prot. no. 1049) with the subject “Winter tires” disposes “… it is considered appropriate to allow the use, in reference to the penultimate line of the conclusions of circular 104/95 of 5/31/1995, of winter tires (identified by the additional markings M+S, MS, MS or M&S), in the period between 15 October and 15 Mayalso with speed index Qwithout prejudice to what is established by the directive of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and by point 6 of circular 104/95“.

Finally, it is specified that the use of permitted winter tyres, i.e. those with the parameters reported on the registration document including the speed index, has no time restrictions and that therefore they can be used during all months of the calendar year. .

From November 15th to April 15th, the ideal and legally required period to fit winter tyres

A temporal extension of the period of validity is permitted for roads or sections that present particular climatic conditions such as, for example, mountain roads at particularly high altitudes. If Ordinances are in force, their compliance is mandatory.

Winter tyres, where they are mandatory

To understand where and on which roads it is mandatory to use winter tyres it must be verified on a case-by-case and region-by-region basis.

Winter tire tests on snow and ice, mandatory from 15 November

THE Common they can also adopt the same measures within inhabited centers in accordance with the provisions of the art. 7, paragraph 1) of the Highway Code. The ordinances apply to motor vehiclesexcluding two-wheeled mopeds and motorcycles which cannot circulate in the event of snow or ice on the road and/or with snow phenomena in progress.

Road sign indicating the obligation to have winter tires or chains on board

List of roads by region where winter tires are mandatory

Here are the detailed lists for each Region with the roads where it is mandatory to use non-slip means, such as chains or winter tires suitable for driving on snow and ice.

roads WITH WINTER TIRES OR CHAINS REQUIRED

👉 Find your region to check the roads where winter tires or chains are required.

Snow chains can replace winter tires: they can be used if you comply with the law.

Penalties and fines without winter tires

Attention, the following sanctions apply: anyone who travels on a road without winter tires and without chains on board, where there is an obligation to do so, can receive a fine ranging from a minimum of 41 euros in inhabited centers, up to 168 eurosand from a minimum of 84 euros to a maximum of 335 euros outside residential areas, on motorways, main extra-urban roads or similar.

In case of control by the police, in addition to the fine of €84, the subtraction of 3 points from the license with the possibility that the vehicle will be subjected to stopped until it is put in order. Furthermore, if you are in the city, you could also be charged with dangerous drivingwith others €39 fine and the deduction of 5 points from the driving licence.

Winter tyres, advice on which to choose

If you would like to find out how to choose winter tyres, please refer to a dedicated study with advice and information on winter tyres.

For those who want to delve deeper, here are some comparative tests we have carried out.

The winter tires used in the comparative test:

List of winter tires used in comparative tests

During all tests the winter tires were mounted on Alcar alloy wheels 8Jx18″ ET45 model AEZ TH Dark 8jx18″.

List of tests and trials with winter tires:

Specific tests carried out with winter tyres

VIDEO winter tire tests by Newsauto.it/Elaborare

COMPLETE RESULTS OF WINTER TIRE TEST ON WET MATERIALS

WINTER TIRE TESTS ON WET MATERIALS

Read also:

👉 How to read the tire label

👉 Speed ​​code and tire load

👉 CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to check

👉 Flat tire, when, where and how to repair it

👉 Alternative wheel approval in the workshop

👉 Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

👉 Tips for the car in winter

👉 HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

👉 Find out what they say aboutwinter tires mandatory on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK