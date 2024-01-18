Winter | Two boys were found with a cold in Vantaa

The boys were found 50 meters apart in a snowdrift.

In Vantaa on Wednesday evening, there was a search mission for children that lasted several hours.

The mission started when a jogger found an underage boy lying in a snowdrift with a cold. The boy had said that he was out with a friend who needed help. The jogger immediately reported the matter to the emergency center at seven o'clock on Wednesday evening.

The second boy was found at nine in the evening.

The boys were found in very poor condition, and neither of them could, for example, call for help, says the inspector of the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department Kaisa Holappa.

“They were barely conscious,” says Holappa.

A drone and the police dog Nalli were used to help in the search, which finally found another boy in the snow lying on Matari's uncompleted head. The place of discovery was about 50 meters away from the place where the first boy was found.

The boys found in Hange are 13–14 years old.

According to Holapa, according to current information, the boys had been drinking alcohol to the limit.

Another the search for the missing boy was conducted under challenging conditions. Several police patrols and first aid units participated in the search.

Both boys were transported to the hospital in the evening for treatment. The boys have not yet been able to speak, and the police do not yet know the details of the evening's events.

According to Holapa, the parents of the boys had had time to worry about the children's whereabouts, but the parents had not yet actually started looking for the boys.

“The police preventive unit continues to investigate the matter. The police do not suspect a crime at this stage. Child protection notices have been registered about the incident,” Holappa says in the police announcement.

Matarinmäki is a popular sledding hill in Matari, Vantaa, along Rekolantie. It is partly surrounded by residential areas, so that the longest distance to the nearest residential buildings is a few hundred meters.

Correction 18.1.2024 at 14:36 ​​corrected the name of the police dog to Nalli.