The impact of the new Corona virus, on the recent winter transfer period, which took place last month, as FIFA announced that the clubs spent only $ 570 million, which is less than the total expenditures during the same transfer period last year.

FIFA published a report today, Wednesday, in which it stated that the total number of transfers decreased from 4,215 transfers in January 2020 transfers to 2,690 transfers in the same month of this year, indicating that it is the lowest number of transfers during the past five years.

Spending was also reduced, as only $ 570 million was spent worldwide in this window compared to the lowest level in six years, which amounted to $ 16.1 billion 12 months ago, when the Corona virus began to appear, which later affected clubs. European major.

Women’s football also witnessed a slight transfer window as well, with 177 clubs participating in the transfer window last month, compared to 185 clubs last year, but there is a 60% increase in expenses, albeit from a modest starting point from 193600 dollars to 310100 dollars.