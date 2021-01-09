Winter tires in Europe represent 30% of total sales, while in Spain they are only a tenth, just 3%, according to Euromaster, a specialist in comprehensive vehicle care and maintenance. And this despite the fact that these tires must be used under normal conditions at this time in our country: temperatures below 7º and with rain or snow. At stake is avoiding accidents.

And the fact is that the tire is behind 30% of mechanical incidents in winter, so the driver must opt ​​for a cover made by and for the meteorological conditions of the current season, especially when everything is advantages, up to the storage of the summer covers that some workshops already carry out even for free.

Other advantages of the approved winter tire is that it is not necessary to put chains in snow situations and, in fact, being approved, the police allow driving without them. In this way, the driver avoids having to install them, a complicated operation that many do not know how to carry out. In addition, the chains have the handicap that the vehicle does not roll smoothly, producing small blows during the circulation when the links of the chain are stepped on, with the risk of damaging some components of the suspension-transmission system.

And the tire is as important as it is the coolant in the current winter conditions and in full storm. Euromaster insists that it is essential to ensure that has not lost antifreeze propertiesIf this is the case, an operation that costs just 50 euros can be multiplied up to at least 1,000 euros by causing an engine breakdown.

Snow accentuates “non-mobility”



Another consequence of the heavy snowfalls is that drivers, fearing driving in these conditions, leave their car parked, accentuating the “non-mobility” seen throughout 2020 and which has resulted in 25% less travel, according to the DGT.

This “non-mobility” scenario could erroneously lead the driver to think that his vehicle does not suffer any wear and tear, when in fact some of the car’s elements do wear out even when parked sine die, especially those made of rubber, such as tires and timing belt.

Specifically, both elements tend to crack over time, even if the odometer does not go up. The risk for the driver is that it is a problem that is not perceptible to the naked eye.

In the case of tires, cracks in the tread cause a loss of grip, so that even if the tread is perfect, the tire stops having grip, becoming a risk for the road safety of the driver, his companions and the rest of the road users. And, for its part, if the timing belt cracks it can lead to a costly breakdown, forcing an extra expense on the part of the driver on the full January slope.

Finally, another element that suffers with this combination of winter and “non-mobility” is the battery, which suffers with changes in temperature and which, if it is not 100%, can be discharged in just 15 days if the vehicle is not moved . To avoid being hurt by staying so long without turning on, it is best to start the car every 5 or 6 days and for approximately 15 minutes each time.