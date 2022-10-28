This weekend it’s that time again: winter time. That means earlier dark and busier evening rush hours from Monday.

At the moment you can still go outside without a coat and because of global warming, the air conditioning in the car is still whirring nicely. But the end of October is really there and so: winter time!

That means if you have an older car, messing around with that clock in your dashboard and that it is light again in the morning. But in the evening it gets dark earlier and that means evening rush hours from hell.

Extra alert

For those who have forgotten how it can be on the road in the dark due to working from home over the past two autumns and winters, send Rijkswaterstaat a warning to the world. From Monday, the evening rush hour will partly take place in the dark for many motorists and driving in the dark sometimes takes some getting used to, according to officials from Transport, Public Works and Water Management.

Glad they warn you about it. Take this change into account and be extra alert, according to the government. Now these all seem like open doors that we can think of ourselves, but apparently we don’t do that in our rubber tile paradise.

More traffic jams, more delay

We have forgotten commuting due to corona lockdowns and it has become considerably busier in recent times. And then the weather is still relatively good for the time of year. With the few days of autumn weather that we have already had, that bad weather immediately resulted in the necessary crowds records.

Then comes the winter time. In the dark and in the rain we keep more distance. A pat on the back for that from Rijkswaterstaat, because it is safer, but there is also a but. Less traffic can fit on the road at the same time. This results in earlier traffic jams and longer traffic jams. Ergo, too late for the stew at home.

Back in the days

For a comparative study we have to go back to 2019, pre-corona. The first six weeks after the start of the winter time caused considerably more traffic nuisance on the road than the six weeks before. Tuesdays and Thursdays are specifically the hell days, but the average commuter is familiar with them.

Then another fatherly advice from our helmsmen in The Hague. Check this weekend whether your car lighting is in order and make sure that your mirrors and windows are clean. Don’t forget to top up your windshield washer fluid? Thank you on behalf of all your fellow road users.

Or just work at home again, that is of course also possible.

