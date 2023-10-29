Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/29/2023 – 15:43

Thousands left homeless by recent tremors despair due to insufficient humanitarian aid in the Taliban-run country. Activists question the fundamentalist group’s ability to manage the crisis. The nights are getting colder in Afghanistan, putting homeless people housed in crowded camps at greater risk of contracting contagious diseases as they wait, anxiously, for humanitarian aid.

The series of earthquakes that devastated the province of Herat, in the west of the country, affected more than 154,000 people, according to information from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. More than 2,000 were killed and thousands more were injured, according to local press.

“The injured, including several women and children, are in dire need of medical assistance,” volunteer Niloufar Nikseyar told DW. She, who taught at Herat University, has supported humanitarian aid groups since the tragedy.

“I was in three small villages today where many houses were completely destroyed. The first supplies, such as flour and water, finally arrived there. Women have to bake bread and take care of their families with the limited resources they have. Everything is missing here, especially baby formula, cough syrup and sanitary pads.”

International humanitarian support organizations warn of deteriorating situation

Initial assessments conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that more than 40 health infrastructures in the region were damaged by the tremors. Others are at acute risk of collapsing, complicating patient care.

More than 114,000 people in Afghanistan now need emergency medical assistance, according to the WHO – around 7,500 are pregnant women, several of whom lost family members in the disaster.

“Many were at home when the earth shook, while the men were out, working on crops or herding livestock,” says Lina Haidari, a teacher and activist who has also helped Afghan women affected by the earthquakes.

The United Nations reports that more than 90% of the victims were women or children. Haidari points out that many injured people are also seriously traumatized and now live with the fear of subsequent tremors.

International humanitarian aid organizations, such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), warned of the deterioration of the situation, especially with the arrival of winter. The agency’s Afghan office counts 96,000 affected children and reports that more than 80 tons of supplies have already been sent to Kabul to be distributed in the disaster region.

Can the Taliban face this crisis?

The Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist organization in control of the country since August 2021, created a commission to coordinate the distribution of humanitarian aid among those affected by the earthquakes. The commission is responsible for preventing corruption and ensuring that everyone receives the help they need, a spokesperson for the group told DW.

But many activists inside and outside Afghanistan question the Taliban’s ability to manage the crisis. Afghans living in the diaspora desperately want to help relatives and friends, but finding the right channels to do so has been difficult.

“We need to find ways to help the people there,” says Afghan journalist Zahra Joya. Based in London, she is chief editor of Rukhshana Media, a news agency she founded to report on the lives of women and children in Afghanistan. “Women, and children especially, need our help now. We’re trying to create support groups there to organize this.”

According to Joya, it is not possible to send money directly to the country. Since the rise of the Taliban, the country’s economic situation has deteriorated dramatically with the imposition of economic sanctions by the United States – in response to human rights violations – and the country’s exclusion from the SWIFT international financial transaction system.

Previously, people used exchange offices abroad to send money to Afghanistan through intermediaries – an informal endeavor whose success depended on a telephone connection and mutual trust. This path, however, no longer works, according to activists.

“Money has become scarce in Afghanistan. But even with cash, many things can no longer be purchased, such as formula to feed babies”, reports a source who asked to have his identity preserved.

Thus, many have few options other than depending on the Taliban for help.