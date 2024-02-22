Winter | There is a risk of avalanches on several fells, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute: the worst frosts are behind us

Mild weather increases the risk of avalanches.

With several there is now a risk of avalanches on the fells, the Finnish Meteorological Institute's message service warns in X.

According to the department's avalanche forecast, there is a significant danger in Ounas-Pallas, Saariselä, Ylläs-Levi and Luosto-Pyhä. There is moderate danger in Kilpisjärvi and Ruka.

The risk of avalanches is increased by mild weather and strong wind. The load on the snow increases avalanche dangerbut an avalanche can also happen without the influence of the skier.

The worst frosts are behind this winter, says the meteorologist Juha Jantunen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute to STT. During the rest of the month, the meter does not drop to hard freezing readings, even in northern Finland.

“Even in the north, there is nothing more wonderful than a little frost. In the coming days, the temperature there will even be on the plus side,” says Juntunen.

According to Juntunen, cold nights and mornings can still be expected even in March. However, the sun warms during the day to such an extent that in clear weather the temperature variation between night and day is already significant.

“Yes, that sun already has a very clear power, for example it heats those road surfaces even through the clouds”.

So the coldest period of winter is behind us.

“Yes, I would almost say that this winter has already been won in that regard. At least the winter of the heart is over now, you can pretty sure say that,” says Juntunen.