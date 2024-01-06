Winter | There are now jobs for tow trucks: You have more cars than usual

No serious road accidents had come to the attention of the road traffic center by the afternoon.

On Saturday and in recent days, more cars have frozen on Finnish roads than in usual winter weather, according to Fintraffic's Tampere road traffic center. According to the center, towing companies have had enough work in different parts of the country as an epiphany.

The Norwegian Road Traffic Center was unable to assess whether more electric cars or combustion engine or hybrid cars have now gone off the roads.

The severe frost warning is valid for the entire country on Saturday, except for Lapland and Åland.