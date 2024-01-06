Saturday, January 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Winter | There are now jobs for tow trucks: You have more cars than usual

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Winter | There are now jobs for tow trucks: You have more cars than usual

No serious road accidents had come to the attention of the road traffic center by the afternoon.

On Saturday and in recent days, more cars have frozen on Finnish roads than in usual winter weather, according to Fintraffic's Tampere road traffic center. According to the center, towing companies have had enough work in different parts of the country as an epiphany.

The Norwegian Road Traffic Center was unable to assess whether more electric cars or combustion engine or hybrid cars have now gone off the roads.

No serious road accidents had come to the attention of the road traffic center by the afternoon.

The severe frost warning is valid for the entire country on Saturday, except for Lapland and Åland.

#Winter #jobs #tow #trucks #cars #usual

See also  Audi A1 Allstreet is now a fact, changes A4 Allroad
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Giannina Luján reveals unknown details of her pregnancy: “It was totally unexpected”

Giannina Luján reveals unknown details of her pregnancy: “It was totally unexpected”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result