Winter | The winner of the Ice Sculpture Championship is Timo Koivisto Joutsen and the Ugly Duckling

The weekend’s snowfall created a wintry milieu for the ice sculptures in Espoo’s Oittaa. The sculptures can be seen as long as the weather permits.

From Porvoo Timo Koiviston the ice sculpture “Swan and the Ugly Duckling” won the Finnish ice sculpture championship held over the weekend. Koivisto’s work was also the favorite work of the public vote.

Koivisto has 25 years of experience in carving. This year, he was also number one in the Snow Sculpting Championship.

The Finnish Ice Carving Championship was contested over the weekend in Oittaa, Espoo. The competition was now held for the 29th time.

To the competition ten sculptors from different parts of Finland participated. Each artist was given 2,000 kilos of ice to carve, which had been brought to Espoo from Kerimäki Puruvedi in Etelä-Savo. The theme of the sculptures was an animal fairy tale, and it took 10–15 hours to make the sculptures.

The judging panel chose Joensuu for the silver prize in the competition Timo Heikuran sculpture “Animal singing competition”. Third place came from Kuopio Jussi Miettinen a sculptural view of an animal fairy tale.

Timo Heikura from Joensuu came second in the championship. He got the inspiration for his Animal Song Contest sculpture from Martti Haavio’s old fairy tale, in which the Rooster Little Red Riding Hood and the Cat Kirnauskis appeared, among others.

Thousands of people came to admire the ice sculptures over the weekend.

“On Saturday, the crowd started coming in the afternoon, and there were spectators until the evening. I can’t say whether there were two thousand, five thousand or ten thousand, but in any case thousands”, says the chairman of the competition’s organizing committee Tuomo Jantunen.

At the turn of the week with the snowfalls, the ice sculptures were also surrounded by a wintry landscape.

“On Friday, the place was very muddy. On Saturday, the first white layer rained, and during the night it rained 15–20 cm. All the trees were covered in snow, and the sculptures were there in the middle every six meters or so. And when they were lit, it created an incredible fairy-tale atmosphere,” says Jantunen.

The sculptures will remain for the public to admire as long as the weather permits.