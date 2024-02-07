Winter | The weather is getting colder in the Helsinki region: “Really hard freezing temperatures”

The sidewalks covered with frozen snow are now treacherously slippery.

Weather it gets colder and colder in the capital region towards the end of the week. The frost will start to intensify already on Wednesday.

The frost warning is valid for the entire country, and in the southern part of the country the temperature may drop to 20 degrees below zero in the coming days.

In some places it might even be a few degrees colder, says the meteorologist on duty Pinja Rauhamäki From the Institute of Meteorology.

“Really hard freezing temperatures are also known in the south.”

Of all the coldest times fall in the morning hours. Especially Thursday and Friday mornings are cold.

The wind makes the temperature feel colder than it actually is. On Thursday morning in Helsinki it can feel like 22 degrees below zero.

As of Wednesday, there are weak snow showers in the capital region that have drifted to the mainland from the melted Gulf of Finland.

Freezing snow covered icy pavements are treacherously slippery, warns the weather service company Foreca.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute also warns of slippery pedestrian weather.

“It's worth focusing on walking, going very carefully and taking time to travel. Staring at the phone increases slips,” says Rauhamäki.