Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Winter | The strike affects snow plowing in Helsinki

November 29, 2023
The strike may slow down street plowing and anti-slippery work in Helsinki on Wednesday.

of SAK the political strike of the trade unions may affect the everyday life of the people of Helsinki on Wednesday, warns the city of Helsinki.

Due to the strike, there may be problems with street maintenance, such as plowing and anti-slippage, in a wide area across the city.

For example, the employees of the city’s construction company Stara are on strike.

The areas under Stara’s care in Helsinki are shown in blue and gray on the map. Picture: The City of Helsinki

On Wednesday in the morning the situation was quite good and better than expected on Tuesday, described Stara’s communications manager Päivi Seikkula.

“There hasn’t been any snow chaos and there shouldn’t be any. Pretty good work has been done.”

According to Seikkula, the streets in the inner city had been opened well, and the main thoroughfares had also been taken care of.

However, there are differences in street maintenance in different areas. Seikkula could not say where the situation is worst.

HS could not reach Stara’s management in the morning to comment on the effects of the strike.

Public and according to JHL, the association of welfare industries, in Helsinki, in addition to Stara, among others, Heka employees of the Helsinki city apartments are on strike.

With political strikes, the unions oppose the weakening of social security and the basic rights of workers planned by the government.

