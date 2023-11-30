Thursday, November 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Winter | The shutter rattled in the morning traffic: The lane was also closed on Turunväylä

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Winter | The shutter rattled in the morning traffic: The lane was also closed on Turunväylä

The lane was closed on Kehä III and Turunväylä due to accidents.

In Vantaa On Ring III, one lane was closed due to a multi-vehicle accident in the morning traffic on Thursday. The accident happened before eight in the morning, and the traffic was congested due to the crash, Liikennekeskus Fintraffic informed.

At 8:46 a.m. Fintraffic announced that the situation is over.

Shortly before nine in the morning, Fintraffic announced that there was another accident on Kehä III. The place was at the Tuusulanväylä exit. The accident hinders the traffic of Ring III to the west.

The lane on Turunväylä also had to be closed due to the accident before nine in the morning. Due to the situation, traffic was congested.

Kolari hindered the traffic going towards Turku. The accident happened between the Veikkola exit in Kirkkonummi and the Palojärvi exit in Vihti. Fintraffic announced at 9:26 that the situation on Turunväylä is over.

See also  Ice hockey | Strong displays from Roope Tapose in HIFK's goal: "It's nice to play when guys make sacrifices"

Ring III’s previous accident happened between the Vantaanporti and Lentoasemantie interchanges. According to the image transmitted by the camera, the road was thawed in the area, but there seemed to be some dusty snow on the road before eight o’clock.

of Fintraffic according to the traffic weather is generally bad on Uusimaa’s highways.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s website, at eight o’clock it was four degrees below zero in Vantaa and it had snowed quite a bit. According to the forecast, a little frost can be expected in the capital region throughout Thursday. At first it snows, but during the day the snowfall stops.

#Winter #shutter #rattled #morning #traffic #lane #closed #Turunväylä

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Japan stocks record their best monthly performance in 3 years

Japan stocks record their best monthly performance in 3 years

Recommended

No Result
View All Result