Winter The operation of an electric and hybrid car in the cold now makes many people think – Experts compare different driving forces, and differences can be found

In really cold weather, no car is completely carefree. In electric cars, the problem is power consumption, in internal combustion engines, cold starting.

Winter the weather brings to the surface an old theme: what propulsion is best in severe frosts.

An internal combustion engine is a sure choice, but it needs to be preheated. The electric car can be started in the cold without any worries, but the operating distance is shortened. What about hybrids and downloadable hybrids? And how do ethanol and gas behave when winter is at its coldest?