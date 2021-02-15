Winter The news agency Reuters is broadcasting a news video about the Finnish wool socks running in the snow: “Traditional Finnish madness”

Pekka Parviainen, who was interviewed by the news agency Reuters, praises wool sock running as not only a good physical exercise, but also a fun activity.

“In Finland, where winter is in full swing, is the latest latest sporting trend in the snow running thick wool socks on foot without shoes. The thicker the snow, the harder the exercise. ”

Thus begins the news published by the British news agency Reuters on Monday, February 15th. Helicopter pilot interviewed for news published in numerous newspaper editions Pekka Parviaista, whose group runs shoes in Espoo.

Parviainen says he runs barefoot in the summer.

“We probably all know that this is traditional Finnish madness,” he commented to Reuters.

Parviainen praises wool sock running as not only a good physical exercise, but also a fun activity. He says that he often runs with his group in the Helsinki region.

HS is previously reported wool sock running, among other things in February 2018.

Prepare for the run by putting on several pairs of socks. Wool sock running aims to do the same as barefoot running: to achieve the most natural running technique possible.

Orthopedist interviewed by HS Ilkka Räsänen assesses at the time that the species should at least start calmly.

“Man is born without shoes, so in principle you can think that without them you can get along and you can run. But since we get used to footwear from an early age, it has its own risks if we move on to walking or especially running barefoot in adulthood, ”Räsänen said.