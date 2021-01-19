Winter The cavities dug in the snow pile are the plow’s worst nightmare: “You always go through this before winter comes”

Snow plows should not be played, at least when plowing is still done, recommends the Real Estate Association.

Lumen piling up in the yards of condominiums can lead to unexpected dangers.

Snow piles are especially popular playgrounds for children and the driver of the plow may not see a child dug into the snow pile, the real estate association and maintenance companies are told.

This winter, the actual dangers have been avoided, however accidents have occurred in previous years. In 2012, an eight-year-old boy died in the collapse of a snow cave in Ylöjärvi.

In the snowball There are many types of dangers. If a tunnel is dug into the cinema and more snow is dumped on top of the pile, the cave may collapse and the child may be left under the snow, says the operative director of Kotikatu service company Sakari Pietilä.

In The Hague, piles of snow line the highway.­

The invisible cavity dug into the snow quarry is one of the plower’s worst nightmares, Pietilä says. There may be a child hiding in the snow playing.

“It’s always going through this before winter comes. Snow piles are a really pleasant playground for children, and therefore plows must be careful that there are no players in the pile before the snow can plow more. ”

According to Pietilä, the inspection is always carried out before plowing in the area. Pietilä has personal experiences of close-up situations.

“When I was doing plowing work during my studies, I was faced with a situation where there was a ditch in the pile of snow and there were players there. Fortunately, the plow tractor has a loud noise and a reversing buzzer that made the kids wake up and come out. ”

According to Pietilä, it would be important for housing associations to think about what kind of instructions should be given for snow games in order to maintain safety. It would be best if you didn’t play in the heaps at all.

This however, this is not always the case.

“We often go to those piles. It must be taken into account at work. We try to avoid piling snow in a place with a high drop. There is a risk of falling if you climb on a pile of snow for some reason, ”says Pietilä.

Snow piles can make it difficult to observe in traffic.­

Children’s games are a constant topic of discussion throughout the year, admits the real estate association’s deputy general counsel Kristel Pynnönen.

Pynnönen reminds that children are not able to perceive dangerous situations themselves, but need parental guidance and supervision.

“When not plowing just once but many times, or if snow is being transported elsewhere from the pile, it’s really dangerous to play there. The children themselves are excited when they get to play in the snow again. Therefore, it is the responsibility of each parent to guide and supervise this matter. ”

In Pynnönen’s opinion, the security risk cannot be left unequivocally to the property owner alone.

“When the snow work is done and there is no more snow, you can safely go to the pile of snow in the yard of the housing association to play.”

For example, building a toboggan run on a plowed snow pile is only possible if it does not descend directly into the street or parking area.

Pietilä points out that snow piles are also a safety risk for children other than children. They easily cause visual obstructions, especially on the narrow residential streets of the city center, and a narrowed driveway is a potential safety risk for pedestrians.

“The snow should be driven away and not left in heaps for a long time.”

A bucket loader transported snow to a heap in Töölö, Helsinki, on Monday.­