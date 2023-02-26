FROM THE SENT TO SAKHIR. Red Bull marks the first result of the 2023 Formula 1 season: it is the fastest car of the winter tests. One week before the first Grand Prix, Sergio Perez sets the best lap of the session in 1’30”305, two tenths below the pole position achieved by Charles Leclerc in 2022.

In second place closes Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes (1’30”664), then the Haas of Valtteri Bottas (1’30”827), the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc (1’31”0249) and Carlos Sainz (1’31”036 ) and Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri (1’31”261).

The chronometer cannot be taken literally because many factors condition the result in a day on the track which began at 10 am local time (8 am in Italy), continued in the very hot central hours and ended at 8 pm with artificial lighting and the asphalt away cooler.

The impression is that Red Bull is a step forward. In the final standings there is no Verstappen simply because he had finished the job yesterday. The Ferraris seem quick on the qualifying lap but still a little behind in race pace.

The fight for third place involves Mercedes and Aston Martin. A fascinating challenge because it re-proposes a confrontation from other times, the one between two champions at the height of their youth: Hamilton and Alonso, seven titles won by the Englishman and two by the Spanish, one in a great team working to get back to winning and the other in a rapidly growing team.

Lewis vacationed in Antarctica to watch whales, “an experience I recommend to anyone.” He is less enthusiastic about the results of the tests, despite the second final time: «We had quite difficult days, especially the second one, we were struggling to find a good balance. There are things we are working on. I am very proud of those who work at Mercedes even after a difficult year. They did a great job over the winter.”

Alonso, 41, is enthusiastic about the switch from Alpine to Aston Martin. «So far everything is fine – he smiles -. It’s always a challenge when you change teams and you have to learn different things. And then there’s a plan for growth: the new factory will be ready in May or June, we’ll have a new wind tunnel and other investments are ready for the future. There is a spirit of innovation: our car has 95 percent new components». The only unknown factor at the moment is the name of his teammate in the Bahrain Grand Prix which will start on Sunday 5 March. Owner Lance Stroll broke his wrist falling off his bike. If he is not able to drive, the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, 22, a student of the English team’s Driver Academy, could make his debut in his place.