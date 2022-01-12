There first pre-season test session, scheduled from 23 to 25 February 2022 on the Montmelò Circuit, will see for the first time on the track the new single-seaters that will participate in the next Formula 1 world championship. different aerodynamics and in compliance with the new rules provided for by the technical regulations. Yet, just over a month after the engines were started, the fans themselves – as well as the journalists – could run the risk of postponing this appointment to the next session scheduled for March in Bahrain.

In fact, on social networks there is a potential great disappointment for all fans: the Spanish track, in fact, seems to be ready to allow the test behind closed doors, with the public who will therefore not be able to access the stands or paddock of the Montmelò circuit. In this way, therefore, enthusiasts will be able to refer only to the images taken by photographers on the track, or to other multimedia content shared by the teams on their sites or social pages, to get to know the 2022 cars. We will see if the official website of the Catalan circuit will deny these rumors or if the official will arrive about a session behind closed doors to protect the television exclusive planned in Bahrain, which will also host the first race of the season on March 20.