Is Red Bull not as dominant as we thought yesterday, or is it just Perez?

As we could already conclude yesterday Max Verstappen 'the one to beat' again this season. So the question is: who can still make things difficult for him? The Ferraris? The McLarens? Perez? Or will it be old-fashioned Max versus Lewis again? Perhaps we can draw some premature conclusions about this after the second day of the winter tests.

Morning session

Came today Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton in action for the first time. They were the only two who did not get their turn yesterday. However, it was not these gentlemen who recorded the fastest times this morning, but Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari.

It was the same Leclerc who drove his car over a loose piece of drainage from a curbstone, which his future teammate Sir Lewis then also drove over. This marked the first red flag of 2024. That also turned out to be the end of the morning session, because after 40 minutes it was decided not to resume the session.

Just like with the manhole cover in Las Vegas, Ferrari was the loser: Leclerc's car had to get a new floor, while Hamilton escaped without any color cracks. Perez also had a problem in the morning: an overheated brake, which ultimately meant he could only complete 20 laps.

Afternoon session

To compensate for the prematurely ended morning session, there was an extra long afternoon session. Now Sergio Perez could finally make some progress. That's what he did: with 129 laps he made the most meters of anyone. This made it another productive day for Red Bull.

While Max Verstappen was more than a second faster than the number two on day 1, Red Bull was not as dominant with Perez. In fact, Red Bull did not record the fastest time at all today. Carlos Sainz did that, with a time of 1:29.921. He drove on the softer C4 tire, while Perez drove on C3s. Yet…

Meanwhile, Mercedes did, to be precise Hamilton, not bad either. Lewis set the third fastest time. Maybe we will see more battles between Red Bull and Mercedes this year. The mutual fans can cheer each other up again.

Anyway, the complete top 10 of day 2 looked like this:

Carlos Sainz: 1:29.921 Sergio Perez: 1:30.679 Lewis Hamilton: 1:31.066 Lando Norris: 1:31.256 Daniel Ricciardo: 1:31.361 Charles Leclerc: 1:31.750 Lance Stroll: 1:32.029 Esteban Ocon: 1:32,061 Valtteri Bottas: 1:32.227 Oscar Piastri: 1:32,328

This article Winter test day 2: Red Bull is NOT the fastest first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Winter #test #day #Red #Bull #fastest