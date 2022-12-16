Winter swimming | There will be five new winter swimming spots in Helsinki

New winter swimming spots are opened because the popularity of winter swimming has grown.

to Helsinki five new winter swimming spots will be opened, says the city on Friday in its announcement.

The new winter swimming spots will be at Aurinkolahti swimming beach, Iso Kallahde, Vartiokylä, Sarvasto harbor and Laajasalo Laajaranta.

With new winter swimming spots, the city wants to respond to the increased popularity of winter swimming.

At the beginning of this winter swimming season, there were 13 winter swimming spots in Helsinki, whose activities are managed by winter swimming clubs and associations. They have received many new membership applications, but not all those who want to have found a place to swim or have been able to join the clubs or associations they wanted.

“These new winter swimming spots are also run by companies and associations. However, the city of Helsinki requires that the number of members in the new winter swimming places is not limited in any way, but that anyone interested in winter swimming can join them,” says the project coordinator of Helsinki’s sports services Oleg Jauhonen in the bulletin.

Also membership fees are kept moderate due to Helsinki’s conditions, because the price of membership for the winter swimming season in the new winter swimming spots is 30 euros. In addition, at the new winter swimming spots, winter swimming is organized for a one-time fee at least once a week for four hours at a maximum price of five euros per visit.

The first of Helsinki’s new winter swimming spots was opened last Monday, December 12, in the Aurinkolahti area of ​​Vuosaari and connected to Kahvila Kampela.

