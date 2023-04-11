Winter tire change / summer tire change. The April 15th can we say hello winter tires on our cars because it clicks the obligation to “change winter tyres” Well yes go back to using the summer tyres more performing on the road in the summer. This is the date to make the mandatory winter tire change also in order not to incur administrative sanctions (fines), but above all for one better driving safety.

There are some exceptions to the obligatory nature of the change: let’s try to understand when it is necessary, the period in which to do it and why it is recommended to replace the winter ones with the summer onesthe. Here is one of our specific guides on changing tires!

Winter tire change date WHEN?

The change of winter tyres, i.e. the replacement of winter tires with summer onesit is possible in a time window of 30 days starting from 15 April to 15 May during which, by law, it is still permitted to travel with winter tires that have a lower speed code than that shown in the booklet.

You have until May 15 to replace your winter tyres

Changing winter tires because it’s better to replace them

It is recommended to replace (remove) winter tires in the summer when it is preferable to travel by car using summer tyres for several reasons that I will try to explain to you.

There mix of the winter tires being softer (+elastic) works well especially a low temperatures with optimal performance on “cold” road surfaces, guaranteeing excellent grip and superior adherence thanks also to the tread pattern.

Various tests on winter tires clearly show that their performance is mainly better on snow, while on dry roads there is no comparison with the best performance of summer tires.

To the question “Do winter tires need to be changed?” we reply that it is strongly discouraged to use a winter tire during the summer and, therefore, it is strongly recommended to replace winter tires with summer ones when the warm season arrives.

Fine to drive with winter tyres

Are there penalties for using winter tires in the summer? In built-up areas you are liable to a fine starting from €41 which can go up to €168while outside these centers we start from €84 and it comes up to €335.

The fine for driving with winter tires even in summer goes up to 335 euros

If a representative of the Police If you ask a motorist to stop, he cannot leave again until he installs snow chains or any other non-slip means on the tyres. If this is not possible, a further fine is foreseen €84 and the curtailment of 3 points from the driving licence.

Who is exempt from the obligation?

Not all those who decide to get into their car i all-season tyresthe so-called 4 seasons.

Michelin CrossClimate2 tread, 4 season tyre

Those who have fitted tires with a are also exempt same or higher speed index to that indicated by the registration document. The speed index is found on the shoulder of the tyre (a letter followed by a number, which indicates the maximum speed at which you can travel).

Winter tires how to recognize them

The pure winter tires combined with the initials “M+S” they also have the symbol of a mountain with three stylized snowflakes.

Different front and rear tires?

Beware too to uneven equipmenti.e. the use of different tires on the front and rear axles (2 summer tires at the front and 2 winter tires at the rear or vice versa). In addition to being punished by lawthe combination of the two different types of tyres, i.e. 2 summer and 2 winter does not offer an intermediate result, but it is worse and therefore more dangerous compared to complete homogeneity, regardless of the season.

The abbreviation “M+S” identifies winter tyres

The alloy wheel that houses a winter tire retracted during disassembly And ALCAR model TH Dark 8jx18.

