Changing winter tires / changing summer tires. The April 15th we can say hello winter tires on our cars because it trips the obligation to “change winter tires” Well yes go back to using the summer tires better performing on the road in good weather. This is the date to carry out the mandatory winter tire change also to avoid incurring administrative sanctions (fines), but above all for one better driving safety.

There are exceptions regarding the obligatory nature of the exchange: let's try to understand when it is necessary, the period in which to do it and why it is it is recommended to replace the winter ones with summer onesthe. Below is one of our specific guides on changing tires!

Winter tire change date WHEN?

Changing winter tires, i.e. replacing the winter tires with summer onesit is possible in a time window of 30 days starting from April 15th to May 15th during which, by law, it is still permitted to travel with winter tires that have a lower speed rating than that shown in the registration document.

You have until May 15th to replace winter tires

I change winter tires because it is better to replace them

It is recommended to replace (remove) winter tires in the summer when it is preferable to travel by car using them summer tires for several reasons that I will try to explain to you.

There mix of the winter tires being softer (+elastic) it works well especially at low temperatures with optimal performance on “cold” road surfaces, guaranteeing excellent grip and superior adhesion thanks also to the tread design.

Michelin CrossClimate 2 all-season tire test video

Various tests on winter tires clearly demonstrate how their performance is better mainly on snow, while on dry surfaces there is no comparison with the best performance of summer tyres.

To the question “Do winter tires need to be changed?” we reply that it is strongly not recommended to use a winter tire during the summer and, therefore, It is strongly recommended to replace winter tires with summer ones when the warm weather arrives.

Fine for driving with winter tires

Are there penalties for using winter tires in summer? In residential areas you are liable to a fine starting from €41 which can go up to €168while outside these centers we start from €84 and we get up to €335.

The fine if you drive with winter tires even in summer reaches up to 335 euros

If a representative of the Police telling a motorist to stop, he cannot start again until he installs snow chains or any other non-slip means on his tyres. If this is not possible, a further sanction of €84 and the reduction of 3 points from your driving license.

Who is exempt from the obligation?

Anyone who decides to fit i All Season tyresthe so-called 4 seasons.

Michelin CrossClimate2 tread, 4 season tyre

Those who have fitted tires with a are also exempt speed index equal to or higher to that indicated on the registration document. The speed index is found on the tire shoulder (a letter followed by a number, indicating the maximum speed at which you can travel).

How to recognize winter tires

The pure winter tires combined with the acronym “M+S” they also have the symbol of a mountain with three stylized snowflakes.

Different tires front and rear?

Also be careful to the non-homogeneous equipment, i.e. the use of different tires between the front and rear axles (2 summer tires at the front and 2 winter tires at the rear or vice versa). In addition to being punished by lawthe combination of the two different types of tyres, i.e. 2 summer and 2 winter tyres, does not offer an intermediate result, but it is worse and therefore more dangerous compared to complete homogeneity, regardless of the season.

The acronym “M+S” identifies winter tyres

The alloy rim housing a winter tire portrayed during disassembly And ALCAR model TH Dark 8jx18.

