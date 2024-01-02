Winter | Such a severe cold embraces Finland now

The week continues to be really cold all over Finland. In Ylivieska in Northern Ostrobothnia, the coldest record for the current winter was broken last night.

Week continues to be very cold around Finland. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen says that the frost warning is valid for the entire country except for Åland.

Tuesday morning's coldest reading was measured at Ylivieska airport in Northern Ostrobothnia, where it was 36.1 degrees below zero at nine o'clock in the morning. The lowest freezing point was measured in Åland, where it was about 7 degrees below zero.

On the night between Monday and Tuesday, Ylivieska Airport also measured the current winter's coldest record, 37.8 degrees below zero. However, the winter cold record may be broken in the coming days, says Keränen from the Meteorological Institute.

Freezing readings remain at similar readings on Tuesday and the next few days. It is 30–40 degrees below zero in the northern and central parts, and 20–30 degrees in the southern part.

The most likely places for the hardest frosts are in Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Southern Lapland.

Frost warning according to the current forecast, is no longer valid anywhere in Finland on Saturday, says Keränen. The warning applies especially to people with respiratory diseases.

“Cold air affects them the most of all. Cold air puts a strain on the heart, it has great effects, and that's why we warn about it, so that especially those in risk groups know that it's really cold.”

Hot the freezing weather will continue in the coming days. Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to be the coldest days of the rest of the week.

At the weekend, the worst frosts will start to subside. According to the forecast, it will be 10–15 degrees below zero in the southern and central parts during the weekend.