Violent storms and freezing temperatures that swept the United States last week led to 50 weather-related deaths, US media reported on Friday, at a time when large areas of the country are preparing for more cold winds.

Freezing temperatures, icy winds, and thick layers of ice caused traffic accidents that led to deaths, and created confusion in aviation traffic, while schools were closed, electricity was cut off for thousands of people, and warnings were issued to millions of Americans about bad weather conditions.

In Tennessee, health authorities in the southern state confirmed 14 weather-related deaths, while five women died in a traffic accident on a highway in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to police.

Five weather-related deaths were recorded in Kentucky, State Governor Andy Beshear announced in a statement on Friday, while three people in Oregon died from electrocution when a power cable fell on their parked car during an ice storm on Wednesday, according to the Portland Fire Department.

The storm caused a power outage for 75,000 subscribers in Oregon as of Friday evening, according to the specialized Power Outage Observatory, while the state’s governor declared a state of emergency.