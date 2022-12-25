The winter storm Elliot, which caused intense cold and major complications in the United States in the middle of Christmas, began to weaken this Sunday (25), although it still keeps the country under low temperatures and problems at airports and highways.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted for this Sunday that the Arctic front “slowly advances eastwards, while weakening”, still leaving low temperatures and some snowfall. “Conditions are expected to slowly improve as the system weakens. However, traveling in these conditions will be extremely dangerous,” it said.

According to a bulletin released at 10:30 am (Brasília time), there are only 190,000 people under snow storm alert, concentrated in the state of New York. The day before, there were 4 million inhabitants in this condition.

Deaths, canceled flights and power outages

The damage from Storm Elliot is still being felt at US airports, where 2,800 flights were canceled this Sunday, according to the Flight Aware website. Airports in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Buffalo, New York remain closed.

Electrical service, affected by strong winds, snowfall and high demand, has now been restored in much of the United States, where 250,000 users are without power, according to the Power Outage monitor.

At least 20 people died as a result of the weather, many of them after being trapped in their cars during a snowstorm or road accidents.

In recent days, at least 200 million people in the US, which represents approximately 60% of the population, have been under some weather alert.