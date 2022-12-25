The most severe winter storm in decades in the United States left 26 dead and thousands of homes without electricity on Christmas Sunday, after four days of polar winds in the center and east of the country.

The extreme weather, with snowfall and temperatures down to -48ºC, led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and left roads impassable this year-end.

Erie County, in northwestern New York State, was particularly affected. Seven people died on the spot due to the storm, according to Mark Poloncarz, his representative.

Some victims were found in cars and others on the street in the snow. “It’s horrible, a catastrophe,” commented Poloncarz.

US officials confirmed 26 dead in eight states due to the rare storm that has hit the country since Wednesday night. Some occurred on roads, due to frozen asphalt and poor visibility.

Between 30 and 60 centimeters of snow are still expected to fall overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

– Snow dunes –

A travel ban across the region has been in place since last Friday, but hundreds of people were still trapped in their vehicles. To rescue them, the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, mobilized the National Guard in Erie County and the city of Buffalo, where emergency services were practically paralyzed.

Power will not be fully restored in Buffalo until tomorrow, warned Poloncarz, who urged residents not to leave their homes as the roads remain impassable.

“The winds are so strong that the snow forms sand dunes. It’s crazy,” commented yesterday Ali Lawson, 34, who has lived in Buffalo for eight years.

Nearly 1.7 million customers nationwide were without electricity over the weekend, according to the Poweroutage.us website. As of 18:00 GMT today, around 153,000 customers remain in this situation. The most affected states were Maine, New York, Virginia, Washington and Vermont.

According to the NWS, temperatures in the central and eastern United States should return “to seasonal standards by the middle of next week”.

Air traffic was gradually improving, with nearly 1,500 flights canceled today and 3,400 the day before, according to FlightAware.com. For many travelers, the nightmare continued at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis and New York.