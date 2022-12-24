Tens of millions of people in the United States endure drastic temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancellations of trips and family gatherings in the midst of Christmas Eve. 1.4 million Americans are without power and flight cancellations exceed 4,500 this Friday, December 23, according to FlightAware.

Nearly 60% of the population of the United States is under some warning for winter weather, since some 200 million people are in areas where strong storms are occurring, or where they will soon occur, according to reports from the Service. National Weather Service (NWS).

Since this Friday, the storm that some experts are defining as “once in a generation, initially affected the mid-west of the country, but began to spread to the east, north and south.

Meteorological authorities have warned that heavy snowfall will cover the Great Lakes region and the New England area, and that “significant rains” will particularly cross the northwestern United States.

One day before this balance, on Thursday, December 22, US President Joe Biden spoke publicly about the situation and warned citizens to take the storm “extremely seriously.” Biden asked that the recommendations of the authorities be followed to the letter.

Earlier, I gathered my team for a briefing on the extreme cold and storms we’re seeing across America. I urge everyone to follow the warnings of local officials – go to https://t.co/VsGFYDDJSt for more information. I stand ready to help communities with whatever they’ll need. pic.twitter.com/eLEi2VoF8b —President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2022



Transportation complications a day before Christmas

Several airports have stopped their takeoff operations due to weather complications, a situation that has blocked millions of Americans who planned to travel to the homes of their relatives for the December celebrations.

According to the website of the Aviation Administration (FAA), three regional airports and one international (Michigan) are closed.

Transportation problems also affect trains and bus companies such as Greyhound, the largest of which has already warned that many routes in the Northeast or Midwest may be canceled or disrupted.







Authorities announced the closure of several roads and the clashes claimed at least five lives.

One person was killed in a mass crash involving at least 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike and a Kansas City, Missouri driver died Thursday after skidding into a creek. Three others were killed Wednesday in separate crashes on icy roads in northern Kansas.

