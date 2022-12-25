A winter storm accompanied by frigid temperatures continues to wreak havoc over the Christmas weekend in the United States, where at least 17 people have died and thousands of flights canceled.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the cold poses a threat to life and urged residents of affected regions to stay indoors. On Friday, icy winds dropped the temperature to minus 48 degrees.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard in Erie County and Buffalo.

The situation in Buffalo, on the border with Canada, is particularly difficult. One couple told AFP that, with the roads impassable, they did not intend to make the 10-minute journey to visit family at Christmas.

“At the moment we can see across the street, but at night we couldn’t see beyond our porch,” said Rebecca Bortolin, 40.

Her fiancé, Ali Lawson, has back pain but doesn’t want to risk having to drive to the hospital.

The storm classified as “historic” has affected the country since Wednesday. Polar winds cause snowfall, especially in the Great Lakes region.

The NWS reported that the blizzard would continue through Christmas Day, with a “slow moderation in temperatures” only on Monday.

On Saturday, more than 3,300 flights were canceled and another 7,500 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

Federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday that the Federal Aviation Administration “expects the most extreme disruptions to be behind us as airline and airport operations gradually recover.”

Many passengers stranded at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York were waiting for a Christmas miracle to try to reach their destinations.

– 17 deaths –

So far, authorities have confirmed 17 deaths in eight states from the storm.

Some deaths happened on the highways. In Ohio, four people died in storm-related accidents.

Cities such as Denver and Chicago have opened shelters to receive evacuees and protect them from the risk of hypothermia.

The negative temperature put pressure on the electricity system and millions of people were left without light in their homes, according to the Poweroutage.us website.

Electricity was restored in much of the affected region on Saturday night, but in some cities residents were advised to reduce consumption.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 173,000 residents were without power due to the effects of extreme cold, according to Poweroutage.us. The most affected states were Maine, New York, Virginia, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

Some cities, particularly in North Carolina, had to temporarily shut down their power systems due to electricity demand, which left homes without heat.