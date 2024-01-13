A fierce winter storm in the American state of Iowa disrupted the run-up to the Republican primaries for president on Saturday. Republican candidates, including Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, have already had to cancel several campaign rallies. Former President Donald Trump has also canceled appointments. That local media report.

The American primaries start on Monday and the residents of the state of Iowa, in the Midwest, will be the first to choose who they want as their presidential candidate. It is the prelude to the presidential election on November 5 of this year. The primaries do not take place at the ballot box, but during hundreds of neighborhood meetings in churches and schools, among others, which end in a roll-call vote among members of the Republican party.

In the past two presidential elections, the Republican candidate won in Iowa, which was then Donald Trump. The two previous elections, in 2008 and 2012, Iowa elected Democrat Barack Obama.

PowerOutage.US. In addition to Iowa, the states of Michigan and Wisconsin are also heavily affected by the extreme weather. Nationwide, the storm is leading to thousands of canceled flights.