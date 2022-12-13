(Reuters) – A massive winter storm slammed into the interior of the United States on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to the northern plains and spawning destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes in the south.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, and said observers had confirmed tornadoes near Grapevine, Texas, and west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The tornado that hit the Grapevine region damaged several buildings and caused traffic accidents in Wise, Parker and Jack counties, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

“You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris can be deadly for those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible,” the NWS said in a notice issued at 3:45 pm Central Time.

The storm was blamed for canceling more than 70 flights and delaying nearly 800 more through Tuesday afternoon, Flightaware.com said on its Misery Map, which shows delays and cancellations.

“This storm system will continue to produce numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast,” the service said in its forecast.

Blizzard conditions prompted school districts to cancel classes in the Dakotas, Colorado and Nebraska. Some points in the four-state area were expecting 2 feet of snow and 60 mph winds over the next two days, the NWS said.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles)