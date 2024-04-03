The ninth winter storm will say goodbye to Mexico between this Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday, to give way to a generalized increase in temperatures in Sinaloa and the north of the country, where you will feel warm, according to information published by With water.

The agency explained in the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) that in the same period of time there will be showers in Chihuahua; as well as isolated rains in Baja California, Sonora, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Likewise, the winter storm, together with the polar and subtropical jet streams, will cause winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h with dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and Zacatecas . They will also maintain the probability of falling snow or heavy snow in the mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua.

The cold air mass associated with cold front 43 will be reinforced and will generate a “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

The “North” event will continue throughout Monday and will be strong to very strong with high waves on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec throughout Monday.

For its part, the subtropical jet stream will cause winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the north, northeast and west of the country; while in the northwest maximum gusts between 40 and 60 km/h are expected.

It is worth mentioning that Conagua expects an increase in temperatures and a warm environment in much of the country. In the case of Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí the thermometer will touch 35 °C

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

– Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas and Tabasco.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Occasionally heavy rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides.

Strong to intense winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Very cold to freezing minimum temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

– Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Chiapas, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Campeche.

– Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Mexico City and Veracruz.

Forecast of minimum sunrise temperatures for Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

– Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost, with frost: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

– Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost, with frost: mountains of Baja California and Coahuila.

– Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C, with possible frost: mountains of Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán and State of Mexico.

Wind and wave forecast for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

– Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

– “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves of 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec; with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

– Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Puebla .

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Clear skies and no rain in the region. Cool morning atmosphere in Baja California Sur, being very cold to freezing with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate to warm atmosphere, and cool in mountain areas. Northwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Sky with scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. During the morning, a cool environment with fog banks, cold in the mountain areas of Sinaloa and very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. Wind direction variable from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Tabasco, these rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides; as well as intervals of showers in Veracruz. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Tamaulipas. In the morning, a temperate environment, being cool and with possible fog banks in mountain areas. In the afternoon, very hot atmosphere in Tabasco, being hot in areas of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Veracruz and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Tabasco .

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León

Partly cloudy sky with isolated rains in Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. Scattered cloudiness and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool to cold atmosphere in the morning, being very cold to freezing in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere, and hot in areas of San Luis Potosí. Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in the region.