Spain.- One dead person, roads cut off by floods or snow, suspension of classes in educational centers, falling trees and flooding of rivers in the north of the peninsula, left the first storm of winter, called Fien, in Spain.

The body of an 80-year-old man was located by the emergency services in the Basque Country, after his family reported the disappearance.

Plus a 47-year-old woman was injured after her car fell into a sinkhole caused by the rains on the EP-0017 highway, in the municipality of Pontevedra.

While in Begonte, in the north of the country, four families were rescued with aquatic means, semi-rigid boats type zodiac and jet skis, after being cut off by a swollen river in the locality

The authorities alerted overflow risk in some rivers, strong winds forced public parks of cities like Madrid and Barcelona were closed.

The roads of the secondary network were closed after accumulation of snow or rain, with pools of water, landslides and tree falls.

In addition, air transport has also been affected, due to the cancellation of flights at Vigo airport. On the other hand, some high-speed trains have been delayed.

The storm has left thousands of students from the north of the country without classes, especially those who live in mountain areas.

We recommend you read:

Fien is the first major winter storm in a season that had been warm. At the beginning of January, records for high temperatures were broken for this time of year in Spain.

With the arrival of Fien the temperatures have also dropped, and in some points it is now worrying that, after the snowfall, ice will form.

(With information from EFE)