06/20/2023 – 1:17 pm

São Paulo, 20th – Winter in the Southern Hemisphere begins on Wednesday, 21st, at 11:58 am. According to the weather forecast produced by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) in partnership with the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the season will be marked by a less rainy period in the Southeast, Midwest and in part of the North and Northeast regions of the country. Brazil.

The highest volumes of precipitation will be concentrated in the northwest of the North Region, east of the Northeast and in part of the South of the country.

"The reduction in rainfall in much of Brazil at this time of year is due to the persistence of dry air masses, which causes a decrease in relative air humidity and, consequently, favors the occurrence of forest fires and forest fires, as well as the increase in respiratory diseases", points out a note from the Ministry of Agriculture. "The season is also characterized by the incursions of cold air masses coming from the south of the continent, causing a drop in air temperature and average values ​​below 22ºC in the eastern part of the South and Southeast regions of Brazil."
























