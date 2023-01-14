The meteorological winter, which started on December 1, has been very mild and soaking wet so far. It has also rained a lot in the past few days. As a result, the water in the rivers is higher. Various water boards have taken measures. However, Rijkswaterstaat does not expect major problems.

Wet and soft. As the weather has been for the past few days, this is what the first half of the meteorological winter looked like in general. The temperature since December 1 has averaged 5.6. That is 1.6 degrees higher than normal. “And it was really wetter than usual, with dry periods in between,” says Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza. “Especially at the end of December and the beginning of January, there was a lot of rain.”

Since December 1, 156 millimeters of rain fell, one and a half times more than normal. An average of 106 millimeters falls during this period. The fact that it is so wet is due to low pressure areas that are formed above the Atlantic Ocean and that bring changeable weather with them. “We have had a kind of train of low-pressure areas that constantly raced past or over our country with that westerly current.” See also Almost half a million young people 'mentally unhealthy', situation worsened by corona measures

This is accompanied by periods of ‘soaking wet’ weather. “Then it clears up again, and then we have to wait for the next rain to arrive. So we yo-yoed up and down a bit from rain to dry.” It is striking that it has been raining a lot lately and that the volatility persists, says Knol. “You can see that the groundwater is high. Many puddles and ditches are filled to the brim.”

High water level rivers

The water in the rivers is therefore also high. The discharge of the Maas at Sint Pieter (under Maastricht) is expected to reach its highest point on Sunday. The water level of the river will drop again from Tuesday, according to Rijkswaterstaat on Friday. The service does not foresee major flooding problems, but the Meuse will overflow its banks in a number of places. The Limburg Water Board is keeping a close eye on the situation at the Geul. See also Belgium is short of coins, partly due to the war in Ukraine

From Saturday, the floodplains of the Rhine, Waal and IJssel will be flooded, according to Rijkswaterstaat. Nature managers, farmers and municipalities were warned earlier this week to remove livestock and loose items along the rivers.

The Netherlands, Waalwijk, the football fields of Neo are too wet to play football on next weekend. © copyright Marc Bolsius



De Linge joined already out of its banks on Friday evening. There is already water on the quay at the Achter ‘t Veer in Geldermalsen. The water discharge from and to the river is dosed as much as possible. The Rivierenland water board warned last night that residents of parts of Geldermalsen and Leerdam could be confronted with flooding.

In addition to the abundant rain, Friesland and Zeeland are also greatly affected by the very strong wind. This pushes the water in the overflowing ditches and waterways even higher. All pumping stations are fully operational, according to the shelves, but that cannot completely prevent flooding.

To what extent this wet and mild winter can be attributed to climate change cannot be said. After all, the climate is over a longer period of time. But, explains Knol: it fits in with the pattern of a warming climate. Higher temperatures naturally mean milder winters, and: "If the atmosphere is warmer, it can contain more moisture, and that has an effect on precipitation."

The wetness continues today; Sunday is rainy. Next week it will be colder and we will leave the mild weather behind us. There is a chance of hail and wet snow.

A flooded field near the river Maas. © ANP / ANP

