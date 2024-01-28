The resignations of Thomas Dreßen and Josef Ferstl mark the end of an era in German skiing. Filling the gap is difficult for the younger people. Because the speed drivers have missed out on development.

DThe German Ski Association is currently busy organizing farewells. But that is probably what is associated with the greatest emotions in the fast disciplines. At the two Super-G races in Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the weekend, only two German athletes left Kandahar satisfied and with a smile.

The resigned Thomas Dreßen, who was honored in front of his own audience after his farewell trip to Kitzbühel, and Josef Ferstl. The two-time World Cup winner decided during the week to follow his teammate into ski retirement. The 35-year-old Upper Bavarian said it was clear to him that he “could no longer get it together in his head” and was no longer ready for the risks required in downhill sports.