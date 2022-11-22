Winter sports | The first artificial ice rinks of the season opened in Vantaa

It is planned to open the ski slopes in Petiko and Oittaa during this week.

Winter movers can breathe a sigh of relief, because the first artificial ice in the capital region has been opened to the public. You can also get to the first ski slopes this week.

In Vantaa, the Kartanonkoski and Martinlaakso artificial ice rinks are already open, and the Korso and Hiekkaharju rinks will open later this week. In Helsinki, the Oulunkylä artificial ice rink opened to the public on Monday.

Artificial ice fields are free of charge for users. The rinks are intended for game use and the other areas for free skating.

Skiers let’s relax later this week when the capital region’s ski season starts in earnest.

The skiing season in Espoo’s Oittaa is supposed to start this week. In Vantaa’s Petiko and Helsinki’s Paloheinä, snow cannoning is also underway.

The Petiko slope is supposed to be opened for skiers this week. Hakunila sports park in Vantaa has not been able to start making snow yet because of the electrical network work done by Helen. It is estimated that the work will be completed in the next few weeks.

Up-to-date information about the piste network and artificial ice rinks can be found ulkoliikunta.fi –of the service.