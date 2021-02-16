Winter sports The expectation of many Helsinki residents has been rewarded: A cross-country skating rink has been opened in Laajalahti

The Laajalahti track is the only cross-country skating rink that the city opens to the sea on ice this winter season.

Winter sports friends are being pampered, as a skating rink has been opened in Helsinki’s Laajalahti today, Tuesday. The length of the loop is about two kilometers, and the track is several meters wide.

The starting point of the track is Munkkiniemenranta 2.

On Friday, Helsinki Sports Services surveyed the thickness of the ice and the possibility of making a skating rink. In Laajalahti, the strength and conditions of the sea ice were in order, and the construction of the track started on Saturday, the city says in its press release.

Skating rink is used by outdoor enthusiasts as long as it is safe to move on the ice.

The condition of the ice rink and ice is monitored daily, and the track, for example, is plowed and brushed whenever necessary, the city reports. The track will be frozen this week during Thursday and Friday, depending on the condition of the ice.