Winter sports enthusiasts are always looking for alternatives. Svaneti is considered an insider tip – but the area is associated with a long journey for Europeans.

Tbilisi – The cold season is a blessing for winter sports enthusiasts. But there is not enough snow everywhere and some ski areas are overcrowded or overpriced. Skiers, snowboarders, tourers, cross-country skiers and have now become very creative when it comes to their destination. Some people sometimes go further afield to pursue their favorite hobby. Maybe soon in Svaneti?

Skiing in Svaneti? The journey is much longer – but the area has some advantages

Unfortunately, the costs are making skiing more and more a luxury event. Day ticket prices are rising, gas is becoming more expensive, equipment is not getting cheaper, and the paths are sometimes longer due to a lack of snow. Then why not pack up and go to distant areas where snow is guaranteed? The Svaneti ski resort has been an insider tip for winter sports enthusiasts for some time now. However, there is a catch: it is in Georgia, but snow, fewer people and cheap prices are the advantages.

The flight from Munich to Tbilisi takes almost four hours non-stop, and the journey to the ski resorts also takes up a lot of time. Certainly a big catch for many snow fans, because the day trip with Bavarian, Austrian meals and a local selection of drinks is part of it for many. However, if you have time and can escape the stressful Alps, you will find many options in Georgia.

Slope comparison between areas in Svaneti and the example of Kitzbühel

In Svaneti, for example, the Tetnuldi – Mestia ski area is located at an altitude of over 3,000 meters with almost 14 kilometers of slopes and five lifts, especially for freeriders. The area has been open since 2016. Unusually small for Europeans compared to Kitzbühel, with 233 kilometers of slopes and 57 lifts. According to a comparison portal, the day ticket in Tetnuldi – Mestia costs 17 euros, in Kitzbühel 72 euros. The Hatsvali – Mestia ski area can also be found in Svaneti, day ticket prices are the same as in Tetnuldi. The length of the slopes is only seven kilometers and there are only four lifts.

Skiing in Svaneti with a visit to a UNESCO World Heritage site? All of this is possible in Georgia. © Imago 2x – Collage Mercury

Whether in addition to the long flight and the smaller ski areas, the focus is also on adventure and new experiences, Svaneti is an insider tip and an interesting ski alternative. The small town of Uschguli is a UNESCO cultural heritage site due to its defensive towers. Georgia is going full speed ahead when it comes to winter sports. The Snowboard World Championships even took place in Georgia in spring 2023. The mountainous landscape should become increasingly attractive, especially for tourism – even in summer. In 2023, some of the U21 European Championships were also held there. (ank)