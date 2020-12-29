In Austria, strict exit restrictions apply for the third time. Meanwhile, there is a big crowd on the ski slopes.

VIENNA taz | For the third time, Austria has been in a strict lockdown since October 26th. Service companies and trade are closed with the exception of basic services. School will take place again on January 7th as distance learning, in principle there is a curfew. Basically.

Because apart from the way to work, to the doctor or to assistance for those in need, exercise in the fresh air is also excluded. This not only applies to walking in the park or running on the Danube, but also to winter sports. As every year, an ice rink was built on Vienna’s Rathausplatz and the ski lifts have been in operation again since December 24th.

The fun on the slopes is more subdued than usual in the year of the coronavirus. Not only the après-ski, where the common tourist likes to let the pig out in overcrowded and questionable pubs, is falling this year. Hotels and guesthouses must also remain closed, and innkeepers are not even allowed to serve in front of the restaurant. There is no Jagertee in the huts, but at best an open toilet.

Foreign guests are not welcome. But the locals are expressly called on to populate the slopes, which are largely artificially snow-covered. But only those who live in the catchment area of ​​the winter sports resorts. Because even staying overnight with friends or relatives is prohibited under penalty.

Long traffic jams on the roads in the ski areas

Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP), who had the federal gardens closed in the spring lockdown because there was a risk of contagion, acted as a tireless lobbyist for the cable car industry and assured that nothing is safer than skiing. The number of passengers on lifts and in cable car gondolas has been halved. When queuing, all adults have to wear FFP2 masks, which the lift operators fought against. In the mountains south of Vienna there is only one chance if you book your day ticket online.

Nevertheless, the first days of the ski season were a complete success, with crowds at the valley stations. The Styrian State Police Department reported long traffic jams on the roads in the Haus im Ennstal and Schladming ski areas at the weekend. A surge in the number of infections is apparently already factored in. Because the lockdown should last until January 24th. Only those who allow themselves to be tested may return to the pubs, shops and hairdressers that are open during the day from January 18.

The excitement on social media is correspondingly high. Some are outraged that they are not even allowed to leave the house on New Year’s Eve, others blame irresponsible skiers for the inevitable next lockdown and the third point out that the ÖVP-led federal government is using staged excitements to distract from the fact that refugee children in the mud on Lesbos sink and be eaten by rats. Despite an increasing number of advocates from his own political camp, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz does not want to accept a single one in Austria.