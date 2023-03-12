Dhe season is over, the fight for equality and more competitions doesn’t stop. With the end of winter and with it the big TV platform, it’s all about staying visible for the Nordic combined athletes and model athlete Nathalie Armbruster.

“It is also the case that the fight for recognition will continue. Similar to women’s ski jumping or women’s football, to name two examples, it’s part of the game to a certain extent,” said team manager Horst Hüttel from the German Ski Association (DSV). “We have to see that we can make progress in terms of our external image and establishment in the German sports world.”

Protest with painted mustaches

The women’s combination was not taken into account for the 2026 Olympics, so men are also threatened with extinction at the Winter Games from 2030. To protest the IOC’s decision, numerous athletes painted mustaches on their faces in Oslo on Saturday.

The television presence at the World Cup was good for the women, but the prospects are difficult in view of the uncertain Olympic future. Nathalie Armbruster, just 17 years old, will continue to fight for the combination, but she also has other things to do from Monday. “Of course I have to go to school, now everyday life is coming back. It’s going to be a huge change. Then I’ll take care of my driver’s license and then slowly start training again,” she said at Holmenkollen.

At the last World Cup, the Norwegian Gyda Westvold Hansen was once again unbeatable, she was already more than a minute in the lead after ski jumping and easily defended this cushion over the five kilometers in the cross-country ski trail. Her compatriot Ida Marie Hagen and Japan’s Anju Nakamura completed the podium.







For Nathalie Armbruster it was only enough for ninth place after a weak jump. The 17-year-old defended second place in the overall standings in her first full World Cup winter. “I am incredibly happy that I was able to defend this place. It’s just unbelievable, totally surreal and really overwhelming. It’s just amazing how this season has gone,” said Armbruster. She was “really happy and a little proud”.

Her sporting goal next winter: to defeat Gyda Westvold Hansen, who won all ten World Cups and the World Championship race.