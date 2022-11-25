Many winter sports enthusiasts use a roof box to take all their holiday gear with them. But which one should it be? There are actually only three points that you should pay attention to when choosing the ideal copy.

Before you buy your first roof box, it is important to know how you will use it. On a regular basis, so every weekend? Or rather occasionally, during the holidays? For which holiday? Only in winter or also in summer? Are you going to put a lot of (heavy) stuff in it? Try to answer all these questions before your search begins. Consider, for example, the maximum roof load of your car.

What kind of suitcase?

For cars with a low maximum roof load, you should therefore opt for a lighter boot. If you also want to store your skis in the roof box, it must be at least 180 cm long. Do not buy a larger suitcase than necessary, because that usually results in extra fuel consumption. Because almost all roof boxes can leak, it is also important to consider for which items you will use it.

The type of confirmation

This is a point that is neglected by many people, yet it is of paramount importance. After all, the confirmation determines whether you can use the roof box or not. Check the type of attachment on your roof racks and find a roof box that fits. The width of the roof racks is important here.

You often mount the roof box with a U-shaped mounting bracket that must fit around the carrier. Otherwise you have to look for a special mounting kit. That may only cost a few tenners, but if you pay attention, you can save those costs. Quick release fasteners, also known as quick docks, from brands such as Thule, Whispbar and Hapro are experienced as the most user-friendly for securing the suitcase.

The type of opening

This is a detail that may seem insignificant, but it is also very important when choosing a roof box: the place where the roof box can hinge. The loading opening is therefore behind or to the side. It's up to you to decide what you find more practical. There are also copies that you can open on both sides, a so-called duo or dual. They are much easier to fill. Finally: do you want to keep your suitcase beautiful? During a test by the ANWB, it turned out that shiny suitcases are more likely to show (conspicuous) scratches than suitcases with a matte finish.





