As the southern hemisphere prepares for the arrival of winter and one of the coldest seasons of the year, Google not far behind. The thing is the most important search engine in the world, decided to celebrate the arrival of this time with a doodle.

For a couple of years, and to celebrate the changes of the season, Google use the same doodles for the northern and southern hemispheres, but with some modifications depending on the location. In turn, it will be the first time that, by 2021, the doodle in question will be animated in both parts of the planet.

.For this occasion, and continuing with the theme of the winter solstice, in this year’s doodle they used a white and sky blue background, while the letters are composed of leaves and pine cones, branches, and a walking porcupine in the center of everything.

Just as a part of the world celebrates the arrival of summer, in the south there are anxieties for the arrival of cold and the winter solstice, which It will take place this June 21 from 3:32 AM in Argentina.

But what is a solstice?

According to the Argentine Naval Hydrography Service: “Equinoxes and solstices mark the beginning of the astronomical seasons, whose dates do not coincide year after year. This is because the tropic year, the time interval between two successive passages of the Sun through the vernal equinox, equal to 365.2422 mean solar days, is not divisible with the Gregorian calendar year of 365.2425 mean solar days. Only after a 400-year cycle do the seasons begin again on approximately the same days. “

Winter Solstice.

Continuing with the above, the solstices occur because the planet revolves around the Sun inclined on its axis about 23.5º. Due to its position, the sun’s rays hit the planet in a more inclined way, from the south.

Summer solstice in the north

Yes OK Google celebrates the arrival of winter in the southern countries, in the northern hemisphere – and other parts of the globe – celebrate the arrival of summer and the search engine was in charge of accompanying celebrations with its respective doodle, which is similar to its counterpart, but with certain changes.

For this year, Google opted for a warm tonality and with full allusion to all the components of summer: the background is a sea, while each of the letters of the search engine are represented by algae, clams, fruits and the sun, while in the center there is a friendly porcupine that ends up complementing the doodle.