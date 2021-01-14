Winter Snow woke southern Finns to ski trails and slopes – “The interest is huge”, says Paloheinä from Helsinki

There are a lot of newcomers to children’s ski schools. Due to corona restrictions, ski schools for adults are organized in Helsinki in their own bubble.

Southern Finland heavy snowfall and frost weather have woken people out to ski and go downhill. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, we can already talk about some kind of rush to the slopes, because so enthusiastically people have gone skiing.

“The interest is huge,” says the designer of the Finnish Cross-Country Cross-Country Adult Sports Sini Savolaisen. He also takes care of the Finnish Slope’s Paloheinä ski service.

Employees have been busy in recent days at the Paloheina office, where ski maintenance and rental are arranged. According to Savolainen, customers now come from doors and windows. The phone picks up non-stop and emails are filled with inquiries.

“This has exploded in the hands of time. On Monday morning at three, I was able to leave here myself, ”he says.

“This is a super winter. The hurry will certainly not end. Indeed, people want to ski because corona restrictions prevent many other hobbies. ”

Even for ski schools there would be a lot of newcomers, but in Helsinki, for example, Suomen Latu does not organize adult ski schools in the usual way due to corona restrictions. Elsewhere, activities are organized according to local restrictions.

In Helsinki, Suomen Latu has developed a new product for the corona winter. The ski school is organized in its own little bubble: for families or groups of friends who are in close contact with each other in everyday life anyway.

Bubble schools can only be organized in limited numbers, so they are also filling up fast.

“This winter, we haven’t had to do one single ad. No ski maintenance, but no ski school stuff either, because we already have to sell eioo, ”says Savolainen.

Hanna Kaiponen and Johannes Raivio skied in Paloheinä on Wednesday. They have been skiing many times already this winter. Over the weekend, we will ski in Laakso along Central Park, Kaiponen and Raivio said.­

Junior and youth activities and ski schools are also being organized in the metropolitan area – and there are now a lot of enrollments.

“There are a lot of newcomers this year,” says the vice-president of the Pakila Veto ski club in Helsinki. Eija Weck.

According to him, there are now more people enrolled in children’s ski schools than there have been for several years. There is still some space in the club’s ski schools, but Weck believes the rest of the venues will go fast as well. If there is a lot of demand, Weck estimates that the company will at least consider additional arrangements.

Weckin according to people now want to be outside and enjoy the snow when the snow has finally rained on the metropolitan area as well.

“Yes, that enthusiasm is visible everywhere. Of course in my own hobbies. But even people who haven’t put skis on their feet for many years now post on social media pictures that I was skiing and how wonderful, ”he says.

Weck is pleased that even in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the municipalities are now investing in a lot of trails and extensive trail networks in the area.

“Then people will be spread on skis over a wide area and there will be no congestion. It’s enjoyable for everyone when you get to new landscapes. This is the kind of thing that is perhaps the safest thing to do at this time, ”says Eija Weck.

Southern Finland even in the ski resorts it is now busier than before, although the slopes have been open for some time thanks to the cannon snow. The snow falling on the ground not only attracts active enthusiasts but also larger crowds during the skiing season.

For example, at the Talma ski resort in Sipoo, there have been people on the slope and there are newcomers to the ski schools.

“There are so many inquiries that it’s good if you are easy to answer emails and phone calls. It can be said that now people have gone up the hill in large numbers. It is affected by the fact that it is not possible to implement any hobby, ”says the director of Talma Ski School Aleksi Vesimäki says.

“There are newcomers to the ski school, renters and ticket buyers. Everything has now been enough when there is snow on the ground and frost, ”says Vihti’s slope center entrepreneur. Sami Uotila.

Crown winter the enthusiasm for skiing and downhill skiing is a continuation of the coronation summer boom, when, for example, the popularity of cycling increased and there were crowds in the national parks, says the Executive Director of the Finnish Ski Center Association Harri Lindfors.

“That desire to move and play sports outdoors hasn’t disappeared anywhere,” he says.