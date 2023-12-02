Winter | Snow warnings across much of Europe – southern Germany in chaos

According to meteorologist Juha Tuomola of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there is a lot of snow for the time of year.

Abundant snowfalls have caused havoc in several European countries on Saturday, and a large part of the continent is covered in snow.

There are warnings about snow and ice from the authorities by issued to 16 European countries, including Britain, Germany and Poland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomola says that Europe is snowy for the time of year.

“Roughly [yhtenäinen lumipeite] extends from Norway to the northwestern parts of Ukraine and to the Alps and Austria. In the west, it is limited to the area of ​​East Germany”, Tuomola sums up.

In social media and, for example, the British daily newspaper Daily Express on the website it has been claimed that up to 60 percent of Europe is covered in snow. Tuomola does not directly sign the statement.

“It’s hard to say whether it’s 60 percent geographically. In any case, there is a lot of snow,” says Tuomola.

For example, in Poland and Romania, the snow cover is currently patchy.

People waited for information about their trains at Munich Central Station on Saturday.

Germany’s Snowfall in Bavaria and especially in Munich has led to the suspension of air and rail traffic on Saturday, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others. More than 40 centimeters of snow fell between Friday and Saturday.

Munich Airport first canceled flights until noon, but later said that flights would only resume at six on Sunday morning. According to AFP, which described the situation as “chaos”, the suspension of air traffic affected 760 flights.

The German railway company Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that the main train station in Munich cannot be used because of the snow. There are problems with railway traffic throughout the region.

The match between Bayern München and Union Berlin in the German football premier league also had to be postponed. Local police said it had 350 weather-related missions on Friday, and five people suffered minor injuries in car accidents.

See also Football The victory goal came in a comic way - Comoros had to go to Cameroon without a goalkeeper and it was visible The home arena of the football team Bayern Munich had to be closed on Saturday.

Britain’s public radio BBC tells on the other hand, that snow and ice warnings have been issued in England, Wales and Scotland.

The British Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow weather warning for a large part of the country. According to it, weather conditions are likely to affect both rail and road traffic. Football team Manchester United’s flight to an away game in Newcastle was cancelled, and the team has to travel to the evening game by bus.

Scotland’s Glasgow Airport had to suspend all flights on Saturday morning due to overnight snowfall. Flights resumed in the morning, but delays are still likely.

Some people enjoyed the snow in Glasgow on Saturday.

According to the British Meteorological Service, an orange warning has been issued for Cumbria in northwest England, and some areas are expected to receive 10 to 15 centimeters of snow. Power outages are also possible.

in Poland it snowed a lot during the night between friday and saturday. Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza tellsthat up to 45 centimeters of snow can fall locally, and the snowfall will not end until Sunday afternoon.

Snowy conditions have led to road blockages, because on hilly road sections, for example, trucks have difficulty getting up the hills. In Krakow, all snow plowing equipment has been sent to the streets.

Meteorology according to the department’s Tuomola, the situation is due to the fact that the warm air mass in the southern parts of Europe does not move north due to the structure of the currents.

“All the warm air has stayed on the southern European side. Then there has been a cold type of weather from Central Europe to the Nordic countries. It has made it possible for the snow cover to be created,” he says.