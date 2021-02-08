In Britain, too, a lot more snow is expected on Monday. In Germany, many motorhomes are blocked because hundreds of trucks have been pushed to travel.

Wide areas Central and Western Europe will struggle on Monday with plenty of continuous snowfall, German, Dutch and British media say.

Traffic had already been paralyzed in many places since Sunday. In Germany, at its worst, 150 trucks were blocked on the motorway near Nuremberg, German newspaper reported Bild early Monday morning.

In the Netherlands, train traffic was stopped completely on Sunday, and dozens of flights were already canceled by the dozens. Meteorologists classified the situation as a snowstorm for the first time in more than a decade.

At Les Hautes Fagnes Natural Park in Belgium, artillery snow bent tree branches on Monday morning.­

“The previous snowstorm was in January 2010,” AFP news agency reported, relying on Dutch sources.

In the Netherlands the blizzard has been officially named Darcy. Informal names, however, have been a little more poetic.

In Germany, Bild magazine has called the cold air front “der Fiese Riese”. It means a nasty giant. Freely translated, one could speak of a “sleazy carpase”.

On a motorway through North Rhine-Westphalia near the Dutch border in Germany, a car had derailed from a snowy road on Sunday.­

The quality word “Siberian” is also used, such as Focus magazine forecasts. Siberianism refers to the expected night frosts of about 20 degrees.

Snow was cleaned off the street in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Sunday.­

In Britain, too, naphthalene has been excavated from the Beast from the East in recent years. A weather front approaching from the east is bringing a maximum of 15 cents of new snow on Monday, says the British channel BBC.

In the snow and the frost is also known to have its advantages. Children can play in the snow, and the setting for winter sports is favorable.

According to AFP, the Netherlands is living in the hope that the canals would freeze so well that they would be able to skate for the first time in three years.

The former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, which serves as an outdoor area, had plenty of kiteboarders on Sunday.­