From: Patrick Mayer

A heavy hailstorm is falling in north-eastern Italy not far from the border with Slovenia. The images that follow resemble a winter landscape; and that in midsummer.

Munich/Udine – In contrast to the floods in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, the holiday destination of Italy has so far been spared stormy rain showers.

Severe weather in Italy: Heavy hailstorms are falling on the Adriatic

While on Monday (August 7th) the Croatian capital Zagreb also had to fear because of the water masses from the mountains, Italian firefighters instead fought large-scale forest fires on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. A weather contrast of extremes.

But: The north-east of Italy also experienced heavy precipitation over the weekend, but in the form of hail. According to the Austrian Crown newspaper the areas of Reana del Rojale, Tricesimo, Tarcento, Remanzacco, Moruzzo and Campoformido in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region were most affected.

And that not far from the border to Slovenia, which has been hit by severe flooding, and Austria’s Styria, which is struggling with landslides and mudslides. Specifically: From Tricesimo, which is just a few kilometers north of the Italian Adriatic city of Udine (around 100,000 inhabitants), videos made the rounds on Sunday (August 6) showing how streams of hailstones literally made their way down a street.

Severe weather in Italy: Huge amounts of hail near Udine look like snow

The hardened masses of water look like snow in winter and sometimes like real ice floes, which are otherwise only known from frozen lakes.

Only at the weekend were there similar pictures from Germany: The weather phenomenon was observed in Reutlingen, south of Stuttgart, in Baden-Württemberg, where huge hail masses had to be cleared with snow plows and parts of the city center were paralyzed in the meantime.

Severe weather in Italy: Pictures of Adriatic towns and Swabian Reutlingen are similar

According to videos on Twitter, residents of Tricesimo had to clear the driveways of the melted hailstones with shovels. They probably got off relatively lightly. No major damage was reported. At the end of May, persistent heavy rain in Emilia-Romagna, also in northern Italy, caused severe flooding, with many injured and badly damaged buildings in the villages and small towns.

By the way: In the case of Reutlingen in Swabia, the meteorologists of the German Weather Service (DWD) classified the storm as “not exceptional”. The fact that it hits a city like Reutlingen “is not common,” said the experts. The fact that the hail was able to collect up to 30 centimeters in places was due to the densely built-up city.

Severe weather in Italy: Heavy hailstorms are repeated between Milan and Udine

On the other hand, such rain and hail masses would drain off faster on meadows and fields, the DWD said. The same probably applies to the Italian tricesimo near Udine. It is not an isolated Italian example: it was also loud in the Lombard city of Milan Crown newspaper recently there were heavy hailstorms, so that the grains remained in the streets for a short time as if they were snow masses. (pm)