The winter session of the MP Legislative Assembly was beginning on 28 December. Complete preparations were made in the assembly regarding this. Several legislators and legislators were infected with Corona before the session. Before the winter session, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan also had a corona test but his report came negative. The decision to postpone the winter session has been taken in the all-party meeting held at 6 pm.

The winter session of the Assembly was proposed from 28 to 30 December. An all-party meeting was called a day before the session to look into the corona transition situation. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath also attended this meeting. The meeting was chaired by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. After the meeting, Rameshwar Sharma said that it has been unanimously decided to postpone the winter session in view of the corona infection.

After the meeting, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that in view of fresh cases of corona infection, the decision has been taken to postpone the proposed winter session of the Assembly from December 28 for the present. Further decision will be discussed with the legislators committee as suggested by the Leader of Opposition.

At the same time, Kamal Nath said that do not try to suppress and crush our voice. According to the rules, the house can run as it can, if it cannot, then do not run. But let our voice be heard too.

Hanging Love Jihad Bill

Many important bills were to be introduced in the winter session of the assembly. Also, there would be elections for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. But after the postponement of the session, the Freedom of Religion Bill-2020 is also hanging. The bill was approved in the Special Cabinet held on 26 December.